Killa Raipur fest concludes: Will take up agenda to bring back bullock cart races, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Minister of Local Government, Tourism and Cultural Affairs in Punjab Government Navjot Singh Sidhu. Express Photo by Sahil Walia Minister of Local Government, Tourism and Cultural Affairs in Punjab Government Navjot Singh Sidhu. Express Photo by Sahil Walia

BATTING FOR a separate portfolio for sports minister, Punjab’s Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu said Sunday that the agenda regarding bullock cart races would be passed in the Vidhan Sabha before the budget session. He was speaking at the closing ceremony of Kila Raipur rural sports festival. Sidhu said, “This agenda will be brought in the next Cabinet meeting and we will pass it in the form of an Act so as to bring this rural sport back in Punjab.” Bullock cart races were last organised in the state in 2014. Finance Minister Manpreet Badal and Forest Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, among other leaders, were also present. At present, the sports portfolio is with CM Capt Amarinder Singh.

Talking about the upcoming Municipal Corporation polls in Ludhiana, he said, “The Congress will win by a huge margin . Already, the Punjab government has a plan worth Rs 1,540 crore for Ludhiana city under which several development works are to be done. He also told that a youth policy is also coming in the state shortly which will be focusing more on sports activities in the state so as to help youngsters shun drugs. Manpreet Singh

Badal announced that a wrestling tournament will be started in Punjab soon for which a program was being designed. While Sidhu said every year Rs 10 lakh each would be given to Kila Raipur rural sports festival, Manpreet announced Rs 15 lakh for sports festival and Rs 10 lakh for development works of village.

‘Salaries will be released soon’

Asked about delay in salaries of employees due to which they are staging protests, Manpreet said, “Salary of category B employees and DCs of all districts has been released while salary of category A employees will also be released shortly.”

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App