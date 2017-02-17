Kila Raipur games begins today, minus bullock cart races this year

The annual rural sports festival will begin at Kila Raipur village in Ludhiana minus bullock cart races on Friday (February 17) and conclude on February 19. The games, which lasts four days every year, will be held for three days only this year.

Though Kila Raipur Sports Association had approached the Punjab government for permission to organise bullock cart races on the lines of Jallikattu, it could not get the same as code of conduct for the Assembly polls still remains in force in Punjab.

The Association’s general secretary Jagbir Singh Grewal said they had approached the Governor as well, but he gave an appointment of February 20. “This time, games will be minus bullock cart races. But if Governor gives us permission, we will organise bullock cart races separately,” he said.

Nearly Rs 15 lakh in prize money will be up for grabs in the tournament in which horse races, mule races, cycling, hockey, athletics, volleyball etc will be organised.

Though bullock cart races will not be organised this year, posters of the sports association make a special mention of it along with pics.