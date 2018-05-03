Khanna: Over 9,000 intoxicant capsules seized from ambulance, six held

In a major crackdown Wednesday, Khanna police arrested six persons after they were found transporting banned intoxicant capsules from Uttar Pradesh to Jalandhar in an ambulance.

The ambulance was stopped for checking at village Alaur on GT road by Khanna police after it was noticed that driver was trying to rush the vehicle and pressing horn incessantly even when there was not much traffic or any hindrance.

One of the accused was lying on a stretcher acting as a patient, another was driving the ambulance and others were acting as patient’s kin. Ranjeet Singh, SP (Investigation), Khanna, said that seven packets were found under the stretcher in which 405 bundles of banned capsules ‘Spasmo Proxyvon’ were found. Each bundle had 24 capsules and total capsules recovered were 9,720.

All the accused are from Jalandhar. “They hired an ambulance from Jalandhar, then went to UP to get capsules from a village near Saharanpur and then were on their way back to Jalandhar when stopped for checking. They are addicts and also sell these capsules among other addicts,” said the SP. Police are also going to summon the ambulance owner from Jalandhar who rented out the vehicle to accused. The accused have been identified as Jeenas Masih (driver), Raj Kumar (patient), Pawan Kumar, Ravi, Ranjit Singh and Ishwar Das. They have been booked under NDPS Act at Khanna Sadar police station.

“They used the ambulance to evade police checking while traveling…This capsule is banned and cannot be purchased even with a prescription,” said the SP.

