Saturday, May 26, 2018
Khanna: Major fire at water park; kids safe

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana | Published: May 27, 2018 1:27:23 am
Khanna fire It took three hours to douse the flames. Gurmeet Singh
A major fire broke out at Queenzland Water Park in village Lalheri of Khanna Friday evening. A major part of the water park was gutted. Around 270 children were in the park a few minutes before the fire broke out. The fire continued to spread as entire structure was in plastic material. The children were on a school trip.

Fire officer from Khanna, Yashpal Rai said that firefighters faced problems in dousing flames as it was difficult to enter the park with fire tenders and other equipment due to lack of space. More tenders were made to enter park through other routes from nearby villages. It took more than three hours to completely douse the flames. Panic spread across village Lalheri as huge clouds of black smoke engulfed the area. Fire tenders from Khanna and Samrala were sent to the park.

Inspector Vinod Kumar, SHO Sadar Khanna police station, said nobody was hurt and luckily children had left park a few minutes before fire broke out. He said that reason behind fire was still unclear and investigation was on.

