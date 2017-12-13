Khanna double murder: Jimmy’s police remand extended

The court of judicial magistrate Gurmehtab Singh at Payal in Khanna Tuesday extended the police remand of Jimmy Singh, one of the accused in Punjab targeted killings case. His remand has been extended for two days in Dera Sacha Sauda followers murder case.

Khanna SSP Navjot Mahal said the police were still interrogating him and thus extension in remand was sought.

Police demanded seven days extension from the court but was granted two days.

Dera Sacha Sauda followers Satpal Sharma and his son Ramesh were shot dead at the dera canteen in village Jaghera of Khanna on February 25 this year and FIR was registered at Malaudh police station.

