Khanna double murder: Jimmy’s police remand extended

The court of duty magistrate of Payal in Khanna Sunday extended the police remand of Jimmy Singh, one of the accused in Punjab targeted killings. His remand has been extended for two days in a case relating to murder of Dera Sacha Sauda followers. Khanna SSP Navjot Mahal said the police were still interrogating him and thus extension in remand was sought. The court of duty magistrate extended his police remand for two days.

Dera Sacha Sauda followers, Satpal Sharma and his son Ramesh, were shot dead at the dera canteen in village Jaghera of Khanna on February 25 this year and an FIR was registered at Malaudh police station. Two assailants on a motorbike had barged into the canteen and fired at the duo. Police now claim that both Ramandeep and Hardeep had opened fire on them.

