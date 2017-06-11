Just wait for a few days, says Jakhar on farm debt waiver

(From left) MP Ravneet Bittu and PPCC president Sunil Jakhar during a press conference in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Express/Gurmeet Singh) (From left) MP Ravneet Bittu and PPCC president Sunil Jakhar during a press conference in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Express/Gurmeet Singh)

Reiterating Congress’s commitment to fulfil its pre-poll promises, newly elected Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar said Saturday that the “government is not running anywhere” and is “fully committed to its promise of waiving loans of the farmers”.

In Ludhiana to discuss ticket allocation for municipal corporation polls, Jakhar said, “Farmers who waited for 10 long years under the SAD-BJP rule should wait for just a few days as Congress is all set to announce debt waiver in the budget.” “Unlike SAD-BJP, which lured farmers with unfulfilled promises, Congress will never leave them in midway,” he said.

“I appeal to farmers not to commit suicide. When Badals were ruling, Parkash Singh Badal and his son Sukhbir Badal used to say it was not possible to waive off farmers’ loans. Now, they are demanding from us that we should waive them off immediately. They are getting desperate now. We are not backtracking from our promise but just planning it carefully,” Jakhar said. “The process has already started to fulfil other promises made during elections. One job in every home, smartphones an drug eradication, we have already started work on all of these promises,” he said.

Jakhar, former MLA from Abohar who lost the polls this year, also said list of candidates for the upcoming MC polls in Punjab would be finalised solely based on feedback of the local leadership and workers. “There will be no interference or parachute candidates from Delhi or Chandigarh when it comes to MC polls,” he said.

Asked about the controversial auction of sand mines, he said, “We have adopted the most transparent and open bidding of mines. Had we wanted to do some favouritism or bungling, the bidding process should never have been so open and transparent. The SAD, which is protesting against us now, should see difference between the process and revenue generated by them and us.”

Conceding that law and order in the state was deteriorating, Jakhar said, “It needs to be streamlined. It is not the way it should be. We are working on it.”

