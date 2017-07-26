Latest News

Journalist, wife among three killed in accident

The deceased lecturer, Ashok Madaan, was also travelling with them. Police said the car hit a stray bull and later a canter. The three were taken to Jalalabad civil hospital where they succumbed to injuries.

The couple was returning to Fazilka in their car after dropping off their daughter, who studies in Chandigarh. (Representational Image)
Pawan Dhuria, a journalist with a vernacular daily from Fazilka, his wife Saubhagaya and a lecturer died in a road accident near Baghe Ke Uttar village, Fazilka, Monday, when their vehicle lost balance after hitting a stray bull.

The couple was returning to Fazilka in their car after dropping off their daughter, who studies in Chandigarh.

