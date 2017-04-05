Jalandhar: Three killed, 16 hurt as truck in procession goes ‘out of control’

RAM NAVAMI festival celebrations in Jalandhar took a tragic turn Tuesday when three persons, including two women, were killed and 16 injured after a truck hit several vehicles and pedestrians during a shobha yatra (procession) in the busy market area of Jyoti Chowk.

The truck, which was also part of the procession, was carrying tableaus pertaining to the festival. The deceased were not part of the procession and were passing by, eyewitnesses said. The police identified the deceased as Kusum Gill (42) of Sansarpur and Simmi Rajput (57) of Gobingarh Mohalla Basti Gujan and Lakshmi Prasad of Hamira. Vikas, son of Simmi, said he and his mother had come for shopping and while they were walking on the footpath, the truck hit them from behind. Kusum Gill had also come for shopping. The third victim was working in a factory and on his way back home, the police said.

“The man who was driving the truck, Amit Kumar, is in police custody and we are investigating why the truck picked up speed suddenly while it was moving at a slow pace in the procession,” said Police Commissioner P K Sinha.

The truck finally stopped after hitting a wall ahead near Civil Hospital. The injured were immediately taken to civil hospital and the nearby Patel Hospital but three were declared dead on arrival.

State Health Minister Brahm Mohindra said treatment expenses of all the injured would be met by the government. He also directed health department officials to set up separate medical teams to give first aid and medical assistance to the injured.

