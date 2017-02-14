Jalandhar man killed in Manila

Bhagwant Raj Bansal (60) of Green Park area in Jalandhar, was shot dead in Manila, Philippines, on Monday morning. His son Simran said his father was living there for the past 10 years and was doing finance business. He added that he was shot dead by some unidentified persons.

Bansal was also the former president of Khalsa Diwan Society in Manila which is active in the welfare activities of Indians settled there. It is learnt that he wanted to shift to USA soon as he feared for his life. Incidentally, several Punjabi youths have been killed in Manila in the past decade.