Jalandhar: 1,270 boxes of country liquor seized

Police on Wednesday seized 1,270 boxes of country liquor from four vehicles near Jalandhar bypass.

When the vehicles, including a Tata 407 and three Mahindra pick-up trucks, arrived at a checkpost, police asked them to stop.

Watch what else is making news

The cops found a huge haul of country liquor inside. Mohammad Jameel, station house officer of Salem Tabri PS, said all the 1,270 boxes of liquor have been seized and drivers of the vehicles detained.

“Excise officials were called to verify if the liquor was being smuggled. Appropriate action would be taken after the officials give us a report,” said Jameel.