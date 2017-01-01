Jalalabad: Protesting linemen climb atop high-tension electricity tower, power cut off

Four unemployed linemen climbed a high tension tower, protesting against the government and demanding for appointment letters. Express Photo Four unemployed linemen climbed a high tension tower, protesting against the government and demanding for appointment letters. Express Photo

In another unique protest ahead of polls deputy CM’s constituency of Jalalabad, which has seen protesting teachers climbing mobile towers and water tanks, four unemployed linemen have climbed atop a power corporation’s high-tension (HT) tower which has 132 KVA voltage cables, saying they would not come down till they are issued appointment letters.

The four have been identified as Judge Singh Fazilka, Om Parkash, Jagdish Chand and Bal Krishan. As a precautionary measure, the power corporation has switched off power supply to this tower as a result of which the power situation in the area is suffering.

Apart from this, the “unemployed linemen association” is also staging a sit-in in the middle of Ferozepur- Fazilka road, blocking this state highway. Some of them even slept overnight in the middle of road. The union has got support of AAP MP Bhagwant Mann who visited them Friday late night and on Saturday morning and assured them jobs on priority basis if his party is voted to power in the 2017 Assembly polls in the state.

Mann is AAP’s candidate from Jalalabad. Peermal Singh, president of unemployed linemen union, is AAP candidate from Bhadaur Assembly constituency. Paramjeet Singh, block president of this union from Majitha constituency, who is part of the dharna, said,”We have been fighting this battle for the past seven years. A total of 5,000 linemen had to be appointed, but the government gave appointment letters only to 1000 linemen. Hence, the rest are still protesting on roads. Now, we will not budge.”