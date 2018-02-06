Jail warden, 2 cops held for taking prisoner to attend kin’s wedding

THE SANGRUR police booked the head warden of Malerkotla sub-jail and two constables, a pharmacist at the same jail and a former sarpanch of Alipur village for allegedly taking a prisoner to attend his sister’s wedding without taking permission from court. While head warden Kangan Khan, head constable Jagtar Singh, constable Jaskirat Singh and former Sarpanch Hardev Singh were arrested, pharmacist Vinod Kumar is absconding.

Sangrur SSP Mandeep Singh Sidhu said, “On February 2, Ravneet Garg, who is lodged in Malerkotla jail in a case under the NDPS Act, was referred to civil hospital by pharmacist Vinod Kumar after taking a bribe of Rs 8,000 from Hardev and as per the plan Jagtar Singh and Jaskirat Singh both deployed as guards in sub-jail Malerkotla took him to civil hospital where doctors relieved him saying that he had no ailment. The guards were given additional Rs 5,000 bribe as they did not take him back to the jail but instead took him to Vikrant marriage palace in Malerkotla where Ramneet’s sister was to get married. After attending the wedding, Ramneet was brought back to jail at 3 pm the same day.”

The SSP said Hardev was earlier lodged in jail along with Ramneet, in the same barrack. Hardev was later granted bail. Ramneet was in jail since October last year after he was arrested, allegedly with 250 gm of contraband.

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App