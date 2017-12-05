Jagraon: Forest officials ‘attacked’ by encroachers

On November 17, the forest department took back possession of the land and planted nearly 40,000 saplings there. However, the encroachers later uprooted the saplings and sowed wheat crop on the land. (Representational Image) On November 17, the forest department took back possession of the land and planted nearly 40,000 saplings there. However, the encroachers later uprooted the saplings and sowed wheat crop on the land. (Representational Image)

A TEAM of officials from the district forest office, Ludhiana, was allegedly attacked by a group of ‘encroachers’ at Kot Umra village of Jagraon Monday. The encroachers, who have allegedly encroached 200 acres owned by the forest department, also vandalised a JCB machine and took away its key.

On November 17, the forest department took back possession of the land and planted nearly 40,000 saplings there. However, the encroachers later uprooted the saplings and sowed wheat crop on the land.

On Monday, a team of forest officials again went to take back possession and uprooted the wheat crop sown by the encroachers. This was when the alleged incident took place, sources said. Although a police team soon reached the spot, the suspects managed to escape. An FIR was registered at Sidhwan Bet police station on a complaint by the forest officials’ team. A probe was on, police said.

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App