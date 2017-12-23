Infuriated at ‘sight of her face’, man kills two-and-a-half-yr-old daughter in Ludhiana village

Accused confesses “never wanted girl child after two sons” and also “suspected that she wasn’t even her own child”. (Representational) Accused confesses “never wanted girl child after two sons” and also “suspected that she wasn’t even her own child”. (Representational)

A two and half year old girl was allegedly murdered by her father at Silon Khurd village in Dehlon of Ludhiana Friday late Friday evening. The accused, identified as Sikander Singh alias Chhinda, who is in his thirties, told police that he “hated” the child and even the “sight of her face infuriated” him. He further confessed that not only did he “hate” having a girl child after two sons but also suspected that she was not even his “own” offspring.

The body of the victim, identified as Harjit Kaur, was recovered from their residence in the village. She was lying dead on the bed when police reached the spot after getting a tip off about a child’s murder in the village. Police said that the accused is a drug addict and was under influence of liquor when he killed the girl. He works as a driver. He had sent his two sons out to see theater as part of conspiracy, police said.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Kanwaljit Singh, SHO, Dehlon police station, said that the post mortem of the body was done Saturday and the report has revealed that she was strangulated to death. “We received information that a child has been murdered. When we reached there, the accused was absconding and body was lying on the bed,” he said.

Police arrested the accused on Saturday as he was trying to flee from Ludhiana. An FIR was registered against him for murder (302 of IPC) at Dehlon police station. “The accused has confessed that first she brutally thrashed the child and then strangled her with a piece of cloth. We have recovered that cloth. ,” the SHO said.

“The accused has confessed that he hated the girl. He never wanted a girl child after two sons but his wife gave birth to a daughter. Later, the couple separated and the three children were living with their father. However, not only did he hate his daughter but lately he also developed a doubt that she was not his own child. He suspected that his wife had had an affair. He said that he even hated seeing her face and whenever she would come in front her, he would have an urge to kill her. He said he never wanted a girl after two sons in the first place. He believed that a girl child just cannot be his own but is a result of his wife’s extra-marital affair,” said the SHO.

Probe has further revealed that two sons of accused- Harman, 13 and Love, 11 had gone to see theater in the village Friday night. “Probably, the accused sent them intentionally as a part of the conspiracy and also gave them money to have food outside. When they were out, he killed the girl and fled. When the boys came back, they saw their sister’s body and alerted other villagers. We are probing further details,” said police.

Jasbir Kaur, the wife of the accused, had deserted him almost two years back and now lives with her parents at Dolon Khurd village. She had left the children with him. Police said that as per initial probe, he suspected his wife of infidelity and was a drug addict due to which she left home. Jaswinder Kaur, his sister in law (wife’s sister) was allegedly in a live-in relationship with accused but was not at home when he killed the girl.

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd