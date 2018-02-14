Industrialist held for tax evasion in Ludhiana

A raid was conducted by a team led by deputy director Rachana Singh at Mandi Gobingarh as well as Gill road in Ludhiana. (Representational Image) A raid was conducted by a team led by deputy director Rachana Singh at Mandi Gobingarh as well as Gill road in Ludhiana. (Representational Image)

An industrialist based in Mandi Gobindgarh has been arrested by the Directorate General of GST investigation for allegedly issuing fake excise invoices to more than 20 furnace units based in the same area in the last 3 years. The accused, Vishal Batta, proprietor of Aryan Industries was arrested from his Ludhiana office.

Information from excise department revealed that bills amounting to more than Rs 100 crore had been issued in the last 3 years out of which initial investigation have shown tax evasion of nearly Rs 7 crore.

A raid was conducted by a team led by deputy director Rachana Singh at Mandi Gobingarh as well as Gill road in Ludhiana. It was revealed by excise officials that the industrialist had been issuing fake bills of central excise to the companies attached to him who were claiming input tax credit and in return, he was getting his share from the companies for issuing a fake bill. After implementation of GST, he had started issuing GST bills on similar lines.

Sources revealed that he had been issuing bills to nearly 20 steel furnaces of Mandi Gobindgarh, and hence all will come under lens once investigation starts. Information revealed that even a raid had been conducted at his house and office about 2 months back and based on the documents seized, GST commissionerate conducted another raid to arrest Batta. He has been sent to Sarabha Nagar police station and will be produced in court on Wednesday by central excise officials.

