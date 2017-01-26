In Ludhiana, FIR against BJP candidate’s aide

Police have registered FIR against aide of BJP candidate from Ludhiana Central Assembly constituency for allegedly bursting crackers and brandishing swords outside the office of a Congress MLA. The incident occurred late on Monday when supporters of BJP candidate Gurdev Sharma Debi allegedly reached Hargobind Nagar and created nuisance outside the office of sitting Congress MLA Surinder Dawar.

The police have registered FIR against one Mani Jaggi under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of IPC on a complaint lodged by Avinash Dawar, brother of Surinder Dawar.

Investigating officer Rachhpal Singh of Division 6 police station said the FIR was registered after scanning video clips of the incident. Avinash Dawar alleged, “Debi was campaigning with his supporters in the area when the incident happened. Bursting of crackers and flashing of swords were recorded live on Facebook by Debi’s supporters which has now become an evidence against them.”