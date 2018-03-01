In Ludhiana, 11 booked in Rs 67.5 lakh loan fraud

Ludhiana police booked 11 persons on Wednesday for allegedly availing a loan of Rs 67.5 lakh using forged documents and then failing to repay it. An FIR has been registered at Focal Point police station on the complaint of the manager of State Bank of Patiala, Salem Tabri branch, of Ludhiana.

Police said that the accused got six luxury vehicles financed, but later it was found that they submitted forged documents. Also, the vehicles have been sold. Assistant Sub-inspector Balbir Singh said that an investigation has been initiated in the case.

“After receiving the complaint from the bank, we initiated an inquiry, in which we found that the documents submitted by the accused for availing the loan were forged,” he said.

The accused, Anil Kumar, Tina, Karan Sahni, Pradeep Kumar, Gurjinder Pal Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Ashu Nihar, Narinder Singh, Aanshik Sood, Rohit Jain and Praveen Kumar, all residents of Ludhiana, have been booked under Sections 420 (Cheating), 465 (Punishment for forgery), 467 (Forgery of valuable security, will, etc.) and 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating) among others under IPC.

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya