DMCH holds fund-raising week

Ludhiana:The medical and nursing students of the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital on Saturday participated in the flag day celebration. It was a part of week-long communal harmony campaign and fund-raising week’ observed under the aegis of the National Foundation for Communal Harmony. The function was organized by the Department of Community Medicine.

The students displayed their talent in various activities,including declamation contest,choreography,poster contest,slogan contest,group song competition,collage competition and few short plays and solo song items.

Blood donation camp held at Civil Hospital

Ludhiana: Shri Sathya Sai Sewa Samithy,a non-governmental organisation,organised a blood donation camp at Civil Hospital on Saturday. Sanjay Sondhi,a member of the NGO,said the camp was held as a part of birthday of Shri Sathya Sai Baba.

‘Country fighting second freedom struggle’

Ludhiana: Justice G S Singhvi Judge Supreme Court of India called upon young lawyers to play an active and responsible role for an harmonious society and better future of the country. He was addressing a seminar on “Role of Lawyers in Present Day Society” organized by District Bar Association in Ludhiana.

Justice G S Signhvi said the country was fighting its second freedom struggle. “Earlier,it was against foreigner invaders,but now with ourselves.” He asked the lawyers that every lawyer should extend helping hand to the needy section of the society,who could not pay court fees.

Luminous holds dealers meet

Ludhiana:Luminous Power Technologies – the power back-up solution provider,organised a dealer meet for its Leopard Club members. Rakesh Malhotra,founder of the company,was present at the meeting and discussed the future market strategy on how to increase the sales in the coming season. With power cuts in the state,the company is expecting good sales next year.

