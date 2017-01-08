Implement complete ban on drugs, liquor during polls: GGSSC

The body also demanded implementation of SC orders in Punjab and demanded that liquor vends on highways be shut. The body also demanded implementation of SC orders in Punjab and demanded that liquor vends on highways be shut.

The Guru Gobind Singh Study Circle Saturday demanded implementation of complete ban on drugs and liquor during polls in Punjab. The body, working on panthic education in various schools and colleges across state, asked political parties to promise and ensure complete prohibition of drugs and liquor in their respective manifestos.

Addressing a press conference, Partap Singh, chairman, GGSSC said that the Constitution of India under Article 47 (Directive Principals) clearly says that “the states shall endeavour to bring about prohibition of the consumption of intoxicating drinks and of drugs which are injurious to health”.

He added that it is high time to ban consumption, sale and manufacturing of liquor in the state especially when nation is celebrating the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh.

The body also demanded implementation of SC orders in Punjab and demanded that liquor vends on highways be shut.