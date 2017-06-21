IAF plane drops rocket in village, none hurt

Ludhiana Rural, SSP, Surjit Singh said that it was during routine practice of the Air Force planes from Halwara base that the rocket dropped. (File) Ludhiana Rural, SSP, Surjit Singh said that it was during routine practice of the Air Force planes from Halwara base that the rocket dropped. (File)

An Indian Air Force (IAF) plane accidentally dropped a rocket during a practice sortie in Jagraon’s Sheikh Daulat village on Tuesday. However, farmers working in the fields had a lucky escape when the rocket dropped with a bang. No one was injured.

Ludhiana Rural, SSP, Surjit Singh said that it was during routine practice of the Air Force planes from Halwara base that the rocket dropped. “It was not carrying any explosive material, but some farmers were working in the fields when the incident happened. They informed the police as a depression of almost two feet was made at the spot where the rocket landed. We informed IAF officials immediately, who then came and took away the rocket,” the SSP said.

A huge crowd had gathered at the spot after the incident.

