Tuesday, June 05, 2018
Health minister threatens defamation case against Simarjeet Singh Bains

Punjab Health Minister Brahm Mohindra Tuesday threatened Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjeet Singh Bains with a defamation case for alleging that the minister had links with a pharmaceutical company which was supplying drugs to de-addiction centres across the state.

Written by Raakhi Jagga | Ludhiana | Published: June 6, 2018 2:32:32 am

Mohindra said: “Bains should prove his allegations within 15 days or I will file a defamation case against him. I have asked IG Cybercrime Naunihal Singh to inquire the case by studying all the email complaints which have been received regarding this pharma company. I am ready for inquiry by any agency. All these allegations are baseless.”

Meanwhile, Bains told The Indian Express, “Health Minister can file not one but fifteen cases against me, I am not bothered. I have written to CM Punjab Capt Amarinder Singh and even to Congress president Rahul Gandhi to get a thorough inquiry done in this case and sack their minister with immediate effect. I will submit all my proofs with the independent agency and I want CBI inquiry in this case.”

