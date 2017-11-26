Head constable dismissed for smuggling beedis into jail

A head constable posted as Special Protection Guard in Sangrur Central Jail, has been dismissed from services for attempting to smuggle 70 bundles of beedis into the prison.Six days on, search continues for three missing firemen

“His act could have compromised the security of the jail,” said Sangrur SSP Mandeep Singh Sidhu. During interrogation, it was found the head constable, Gurcharan Singh, had smuggled beedis inside jail for Sukhjit Singh alias Sukha against whom 11 FIRs have been lodged in connection with murder, kidnapping, and under Arms Act and NDPS Act.

On November 13, head constable Jarnail Singh was arrested and dismissed for attempting to smuggle beedis and mobile phones into the jail.

