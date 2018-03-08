God man held for triple murder

Five days after a couple and their son were found murdered in village Chehlan of Khanna sub-division in Ludhiana district, police have arrested a self-styled guru, “Baba” Vipin Jain, who stays in Daba colony in Ludhiana. Jain is an auto-rickshaw driver who also performs “Mata Ki Chowki” at his house and at the houses of his followers. Sukhdev Singh (45), who worked as a security guard, his wife Gurmeet Kaur (42) and son Harjot Singh (20) had been found murdered inside their rented house in Mirpur village on March 2. During investigations, it was revealed by their neighbour, Rajinder Singh, that Vipin Jain was the last person to visit the family after which there was no movement inside the house.

Jain was produced in court today and sent in two days of police remand. According to police, Jain has confessed to his crime. He had visited the house in order to perform a puja, but had a plan to rob the house. “Sukhdev Singh had told Jain a few days back that he had got some money after selling a piece of land and that it was black money which he wanted to park somewhere,” Khanna SSP Navtej Chahal said.

“On March 1, Jain visited the family. He gave them sleeping pills after dissolving them in water and asked them to sit in separate rooms for doing prayers. However, before that, he ensured all the locks of cupboards were opened. After the trio went unconscious, he put cotton inside their mouths and nostrils so that they could not breath properly,” the SSP said.

Arpit Shukla, IG Jalandhar Range, said it was a case of superstition where the family opened all the locks for Jain. “After the three fell unconscious, Jain started searching for the money which Sukhdev was talking about and other valuables. However, he could not find anything except mobile phones and ATM cards, which he took along. Then, he picked an axe from inside the room used to store straw in the house and brutally murdered the trio. He also left the axe on the bed itself.”

When there was no movement inside the house on March 2, villagers informed police, which found the bodies lying in a pool of blood. Jain was arrested on March 6 from near bus stand in Ludhiana.

