Ghar Ghar Rozgar Scheme: 5000 needed, only 1 shows up for rozgar camp in Ludhiana

Even though Punjab government has been claiming to have given job letters to over 1.72 lakh youths under Ghar Ghar Rozgar Scheme across the state, a camp under the scheme in Ludhiana on Thursday saw only one person turn up for interview against requirement for 5,000 posts advertised for the event. Even this candidate was rejected as he failed to answer the basic questions.

The camp was organised by industrialists from Focal Point Phase 4 in coordination with the district industries department and the district employment office. The venue for the camp was Rajnish Industries Private Limited at Focal Point Phase 4 Rahul Ahuja, Director of Rajnish Industries, said, “We needed 500 technicians, while on the whole around 200 factories in Phase 4 needed nearly 5,000 employees. We had intimated the same to the district industries department and district employment office. But to our surprise, only one candidate appeared and that too at noon. He also had to be turned away because he was not able to answer basic questions.”

The jobs advertised by industrialists were of supervisor, machine operator, technician etc in skilled and unskilled category. They needed employees with either ITI diplomas, or Class X education. “Salary was in range of Rs 8,000 to Rs 15,000 plus perks which included overtime,” said Upkar Singh, President of Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings that too had come to recruit about 100 employees.

Rahul Ahuja added: “Last month, a rozgar camp had been organised at New Swan Private Limited here and 4,000 persons had turned up. I needed 200 employees, but could not find even a single as everyone wanted job of computer operator or some other sitting job, but not of a machine operator. I offered Rs 12,000 for an operator to a candidate at that camp, but he said he wanted to be a computer operator, even if the salary was Rs 6,000. These days we have automated machines, so it is not labour intensive.

On one hand people are talking about unemployment and here it seems that people are not keen to work.” Industrialists observed that people were keen to take up government jobs rather than working in factories. The lone candidate, who was a diploma holder in electronics which he got in 2010, was asked how to convert a figure in KW into Horse Power but he failed.

OP Bassi, president of Focal Point too had come as he also needed employees. The expenditure to organise the camp was borne by Rajnish Industries which was to the tune of Rs 18,000. Rajnish Ahuja said,”We wanted our Punjabi boys to be kept in the factories as hundreds of diploma holders pass out every year… but it is shocking that we are not getting employees. So either the figure of unemployed persons is wrong or no one wants to work in factories.”

When contacted, Mahesh Khanna, GM, District Industry Centre (DIC), said,”Industry is still short of 40 per cent workforce and hence we will try to organise more camps for them.” Meenakshi Sharma, Deputy Director, District Employment Centre, however, said,” We had personally made calls to 500 persons registered with us. However, it seems that the venue was too far and it was due to the weather response was bad.”

