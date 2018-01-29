Gangster Vicky Gounder cremated amid tight security in Punjab

Police personnel at Sarawan Bodla village in Muktsar. (Express Photo/Gurmeet Singh) Police personnel at Sarawan Bodla village in Muktsar. (Express Photo/Gurmeet Singh)

Two days after he was shot dead in an encounter by Punjab Police, gangster Vicky Gounder was cremated amid tight security at his native village Sarawan Bodla in Muktsar district. He was hit with seven bullets, his postmortem report revealed. Family claimed that he had not visited them in over 10 years. He had been disowned by his family in 2015. However, the slain gangster’s uncle Gurbhej Singh Bhullar, said that he (Gounder) was in touch with him and wanted to surrender.

“We demand a CBI inquiry in this entire case so as to find out as whether the encounter was fake or it actually happened. I had spoken with Gounder through WhatsApp call three days ago and he had told me that he will be surrendering soon. In addition to this, Prema Lahoria had also told his family about the same. Both had been called at Inspector Vikram Brar’s relative’s house in Abohar from where the encounter was planned,” he alleged.

Brar is member of Organised Crime Control Unit (OCCU), who led this entire operation. Interestingly, Gurbhej even said that Brar and Gounder used to study together in school days and hence were in touch with each other. He even said that family will move High Court if a CBI inquiry is not ordered in this encounter case.

However, Gounder’s father Mehal Singh and mother Balwant Kaur were not in a position to talk. Despite being named as a gangster, people in thousands came for his cremation not only from his native village Sarawan Bodla, but also from neighbouring villages, said Gora Singh, a cousin of Gounder. Over 2000 police personnel were present at cremation. “Many had come just to see him one last time as he used to be a happy child in his childhood and was really playful. He had many friends in all these neighbouring villages till the time he was in village. Many had memories attached with him,” said Salwinder Singh, Gounder’s uncle.

