‘Gangster’ owns up rice miller’s murder on Facebook, warns others

Days after a rice miller, Ravinder Kochar, was shot dead in Faridkot on July 29 afternoon, a Facebook post from the account of one Sekhon Simma claimed he was the one who had murdered the businessman and that the police should not trouble his or his friends’ relatives. The message has even got over 200 likes and 50 comments. Sema Sekhon alias Sema Behbal is a Faridkot-based gangster, according to police records. Following the murder which was captured on CCTV, police have lodged an FIR against 15 persons in Muktsar, Faridkot, Bathinda and Moga, mostly relatives of Behbal and his accomplices, for allegedly harbouring the offenders.

In the Facebook post uploaded on July 31 midnight, Sema calls himself a member of the gang of Davinder Bambiha, who was killed in a police encounter in Bathinda.

He claims they were two persons involved in this crime but the police were troubling 15 persons who have no contact with them now.

Faridkot SSP Dr Nanak Singh confirmed Sekhon Simma and Sema Behbal are the same.

“Our cyber cell is working on it to find out whose Facebook page it is actually. We are also questioning people who were giving shelter to him and his aides. We have some leads and will arrest the culprits soon.”

This is not the first time that a gangster has made such claims on social media.

In February, Ravi Khwajke, sarpanch of Khwajke village in Ludhiana, was shot dead at a marriage function.

CCTV footages showed Bambiha, a gangster in police records, committing the

murder.

Later, Bambiha himself owned it up on social media.

In April 2016, Jaswinder Rocky from Fazilka, also a gangster, was murdered at Parwano in Himachal Pradesh. Soon after his murder, many gangsters lodged inside jails in Punjab claimed on social media that they had murdered Rocky.

The Facebook post

The Facebook post, in Punjabi, translates as follows:

Pappu Kochar was murdered recently by us. People say we were seeking money. We don’t do any work for money. Pappu Kochar had a fight with our friend Bunty Dhillon. Bunty tried to make Kochar understand, had also sent a person at his place. All those who are against us should not try to fly high. We have to complete our brother’s (Bunty’s) pending works. Anyone against us will face the same fate. All must get ready, list is very long. Just wait and watch.

