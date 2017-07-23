Forty-Seven-year-old dies in accident, kin protest

A 47-year-old man died in a road accident near Mundian Kalan on Ludhiana-Chandigarh road Saturday. Identified as Mohan Prasad, a resident of Mundian Kalan, he was on his way to work when a bus crushed him to death. Following the incident, his family and relatives protested blocking the Ludhiana-Chandigarh road for at least thirty minutes.

The bus which killed Prasad was of Punjab Roadways. The family alleged that police did not take action against the driver who was driving recklessly. The victim died on the spot. Following the protest, heavy police force was deployed on Ludhiana-Chandigarh road. The victim is survived by three daughters and a son.

Daljit Singh, police in-charge of a checkpost at Industrial Area, said that they have registered an FIR against the unidentified driver. The family lifted the protest after police officials assured them of immediate action. Eyewitnesses told police that the bus hit the bike from behind and the victim was left to die as the driver fled.

