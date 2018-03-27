Former SAD MLA Malhotra bags major chunk across state

At the draw of lots in Ludhiana Monday. (Gurmeet Singh) At the draw of lots in Ludhiana Monday. (Gurmeet Singh)

Former SAD MLA Deep Malhotra emerged one of the ‘lucky’ persons who got allotment of several liquor vends across the state during the draw held in different districts of Punjab Monday. His major share came from Muktsar, Bathinda, Ferozepur and Fazilka, Faridkot, Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Jalandhar. In Muktsar, of 23 liquor vends, 19 were allotted to the Balaji Group in which Malhotra along with Abohar-based liquor baron Shiv La Doda and few others are partners. There are 225 country liquor vends and 55 IMFL vends in the district and each group has 3-4 liquor vends, informed Lajpal Jakhar, Assistant Excise and Taxation Commissioner(AETC), Muktsar.

In Bathinda as well Malhotra’s group ruled the roost as out of 36 liquor vends, 33 went to former SAD MLA’s group, said R K Malhotra AETC Bathinda. He told that department earned revenue worth Rs 191 crores from vends while Rs 6.25 crore came from application fee alone. In both the districts over 80% of the applications had been filed by Malhotra group alone.

Majority of the vends in Fazilka too went to Malhotra and his various companies and fate was same in Faridkot. Malhotra while speaking with The Indian Express said, “I have got more work compared to last year. Majority of work came from Faridkot, Fazilka, Ferozepur, Muktsar, Bathinda, Pathankot among others. I have got substantial work from Ludhiana as well which is the maximum revenue generating district”.

Ludhiana has 98 groups and each group has an average of 3 vends which will generate revenue worth Rs 597 crore. Till the time of filing this report, a total of 8 groups had been allotted to Lakhshay Builtek private limited owned by contractor Raju Sharma.

