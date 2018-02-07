Former SAD MLA joins Lok Insaaf Party

Ex-SAD MLA Prem Mittal joins LIP in Ludhiana. Gurmeet Singh Ex-SAD MLA Prem Mittal joins LIP in Ludhiana. Gurmeet Singh

Former Akali Dal MLA from Mansa constituency Prem Mittal (68) joined the Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) in Ludhiana Tuesday. Mittal, who joined SAD after leaving Congress in 2009, did not contest the 2017 Punjab assembly polls as he was ‘unhappy’ with the way SAD functioned. Mittal, who has also been the former senior deputy mayor of Ludhiana, said, “SAD is a party where its own elected MLAs are treated like clerks. The party works only on basis of what Sukhbir Badal says. There is no one else other than Badals whose opinions are heard or matter. Bains brothers have always been like my younger brothers since the time when I was elected as the deputy mayor in Ludhiana in 1991. I have joined them because they are working for the people of Ludhiana.”

When asked about his current role in LIP for upcoming Ludhiana MC elections, Mittal said that he has joined LIP ‘unconditionally’ but his elder son can contest MC polls if Bains brothers agree to it. “My elder son Jai Krishan Mittal can contest the MC polls. I live is Vasant Vihar which falls under Atam Nagar constituency represented by Simarjit Bains. It is up to them to give a ticket to my son or not. I will only campaign for LIP in the polls,” he said.

Mittal claimed that he had communicated to Sukhbir in 2014 itself that he will not contest in 2017. “Five years were enough to experience how SAD functions. MLAs are ordered to sign wherever Sukhbir wants. If MLAs give any suggestions for their own constituency, they are snubbed. Neither they asked me to contest in 2017 nor I was interested,” he said.

