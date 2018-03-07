‘Forced’ into child marriage,16-year-old boy kills himself

A 16-year-old boy from Begusarai of Bihar hanged himself at his local residence in Jeevan Nagar of Ludhiana Tuesday after he was allegedly forced to marry a girl he did not like. Meanwhile, the 15-year old girl also attempted suicide by jumping off the second floor of her residence after the boy killed himself. She is admitted to Civil Hospital.

Victim Nagmani Mahto’s brother Bheem accused his in-laws of forcing his brother to marry the minor girl, threatening him of dire consequences. He also levelled allegations against local police for being hands in glove with his in laws. “Some policemen took my brother to police station and threatened to implicate him in a false case if he refused to marry her,” alleged Bheem, a migrant labourer.

While the girl liked his brother, he did not like her, added Bheem. Nagmani had come to Ludhiana three months ago from Bihar. The girl is a relative of his wife. Refuting the allegations, ASI Dhanwant Singh from Moti Nagar police station said that there is no question of any policeman supporting a child marriage.

“It was, in fact, an opposite case. The boy and the girl were having an affair and since families did not approve of the marriage, they took this step. We are probing it,” he said. The body was sent to Civil Hospital for autopsy.

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App