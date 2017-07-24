Five-year-old killed in accident

A five-year-old boy was killed and a seven-year-old girl was seriously injured after a vehicle being driven by an allegedly drunk man hit them on Bahadur Ke Road of Ludhiana Saturday. The deceased was identified as Arjun (5). His father Tulsi Ram, a resident of Bazigar Basti in the same area, Arjun was playing in the street with their landlord’s daughter Anamika (7), when a car being driven rashly knocked them down and Arjun died instantly. The driver was identified as Ashok Kumar, who police claim was drunk at the time of the accident. He was booked and arrested. Anamika was admitted to a hospital and her condition is serious.

