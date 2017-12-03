Top Stories

Firing outside RSS shakha case: Johal gets police remand

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana | Published: December 3, 2017 12:00 am
Firing outside RSS shakha case As per police, Ramandeep has confessed he opened fire outside RSS shakha in an attempt to kill an RSS worker. Police had registered FIR for attempt to murder. (File/Photo)
A court here sent UK national Jagtar Singh Johal alias Jaggi in police remand for two days in the case involving firing outside an RSS shakha.

On January 18, 2016, two assailants on a motorbike opened fire outside RSS shakha in Kidwai Nagar at Shaheedi Park of Ludhiana. RSS worker Naresh Chauhan had a close shave. The assailants, who had their faces covered, fled the spot after firing two rounds.

The police now claim that four men arrested in connection with targeted killings in Punjab – Jimmy Singh, Jagtar Singh Johal alias Jaggi, Ramandeep and Hardeep alias Shera – were also behind firing outside the RSS shakha.
As per police, Ramandeep has confessed he opened fire outside RSS shakha in an attempt to kill an RSS worker. Police had registered FIR for attempt to murder.

