Financier’s murder: No arrests so far, cops question kin of suspects

Hardev Singh alias Happy Hardev Singh alias Happy

A day after 25-year-old financer Hardev Singh alias Happy was murdered in broad daylight in Sangrur’s Longowal market, police Friday summoned family members of all the five suspects, including the women, to inquire about their whereabouts. However, no arrests were made till filing of this report. An FIR was lodged against Babli Randhawa, Gurpreet Singh alias Narsi,Varinder Singh alias Montu, Amandeep Singh alais Amna and Sirajja Singh with murder charges and Arms Act on the complaint of father of the victim Sajan Singh, who stated all the accused were flaunting their arms openly in the market. “ I had come to the market to buy vegetables when the incident occured. The murder happened infront of my eyes, said Sajan. According to police 0.32 bore pistol was used in the crime.

Watch what else is making news:

Earlier, the post-mortem was conducted and six bullets (four from the head, two from the chest) were taken out from the body. After committing the crime, Randhawa celebrated near the body and later even posted a video on Facebook. In the post, he maintained that friends of Hardev will meet with a similar fate if they dared to trouble him. DSP Sunam Jashanpreet Singh while speaking with The Indian Express said, “We are on the job to find which mobile phone was used to load the video”.

On February 2, Varinder Singh one of the accused had lodged an FIR against Hardev on charges of voluntary causing hurt while using dangerous weapons. He also accused Hardev of attacking him, Amandeep and Sirajja Singh with sharp weapons on January 31 and that they were admitted in the hospital by Babli and Gurpreet. The father, however, maintains that his son had been booked in a wrong case and that he was working hard as a financer while the others did no work.”All of them were drug addicts and for no reason they have murdered my son.”