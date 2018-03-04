Ferozepur: AAP leader booked in two bank loan default cases

The Ferozepur police booked a leader of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in two cases for allegedly failing to repay bank loans. Two FIRs were registered against AAP leader Narinder Singh who contested the Punjab Assembly polls last year on AAP ticket from Ferozepur city constituency. In the first FIR registered at Zira Sadar police station, Bank of India officials claimed that Narinder Singh, along with his partners, took loan of Rs 50 lakh pledging their property but failed to repay them. Later, the property was sold without repaying the money.

The second FIR was registered at Ferozepur city police station on the statement of Bank of Baroda officials. He has claimed that Narinder Singh and one Davinder Singh took loan of Rs 25 lakh which they failed to repay. Till date, a sum of Rs 24.90 lakh is outstanding in their name.

Asked about the allegations, AAP leader Narinder Singh said he had purchased a manure manufacturing factory in 2009 that his nephew used to manage. “We sold that factory in 2012 as my nephew moved to Canada. A sum of Rs 75 lakh was outstanding against it but we have sold that unit with a condition that the new owner will repay the loan, too. It was sold in working condition and later it wasn’t my responsibility to repay the loan as I am no longer an owner. Many times, I have requested banks to remove my name from the list of defaulters but they did not. They are asking me repay the amount but now when I am no more an owner, why should I? FIRs have been registered to defame me as now I am associated with AAP,” he said.

He claimed that the police did not inform him or try to record his statement before registering FIRs. He said banks had informed him earlier that the accounts had turned NPA but he has refused to repay the amount as the property is no more in his name. “I am ready to repay the sum if property is again registered in my name in return of money,” he said. A probe was on, said Ferozepur SSP Pritam Singh.

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya