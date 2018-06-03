Farmers’ strike: Clashes between milk vendors and farmers at Faridkot, Bathinda

Farmers protest in Ludhiana (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) Farmers protest in Ludhiana (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

As the nationwide strike by farmers entered its second day on Saturday, clashes broke out in parts of Punjab between the agitating farmers and traders even as supplies of milk and vegetables was hit in some areas.

In Dhuri town, unidentified persons barged into a sweets shop on Dhuri-Sangrur road and allegedly vandalised the shop, throwing milk and other stuff on the road.

Satnam Singh, the local SHO, said, “We are trying to identify the culprits, 10-12 in number, from the CCTV footage.”

In Sangrur city, protesters stopped a vehicle carrying and threw milk products on road. A similar incident happened in Bhawanigarh block of Sangrur.

There was a confrontation in Jodhpur Romana village of Bathinda district between farmers of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta) and milk vendors. Baldev Singh, president of BKU(Ekta) in Bathinda, was rounded up by the police after he he allegedly snatched milk container from a vendor and threw it on the road. Baldev Singh was released later.

Vegetables thrown on road by protesting farmers in Faridkot. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) Vegetables thrown on road by protesting farmers in Faridkot. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

A similar incident took place in Kotkapura when protesters descended on a vegetable marker and asked commission agents not to sell their vegetables. Heated arguments ensued between them before the protesters left.

In Kotkapura town of Faridkot district, Harpreet Singh Khalsa, a milk vendor, complained to police that the protesters had snatched keys of his motorcycle. Three farmers were rounded up by police on this complaint, but were released later.

Balbir Singh Rajewal, president of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Rajewal), said, “We have asked farmers and union leaders not to throw any foor product on roads. Farmers have been advised to organise kisan huts in villages and sell their produce. It was done in Karkhana village near Samarala and the response was overwhelming. Tomorrow, more kisan huts will be organised across the state. Farmers will be selling their produce cheaper than the market rate, but higher than what they are getting from wholesellers. This way, both consumer and farmer will benefit.”

Milkfed supply affected

Manjeet Singh Brar, chairman of Milkfed Punjab, said, “Milk supply has been affected in our seven plants located across the state. There is a gap between demand and supply because of the ongoing strike.”

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App