Farmers’ protest continues on Day 2 despite rain

A five-day protest by farmers demanding complete debt waiver continued for the second day even amid continuous rainfall Tuesday. While rain hit gathering at some places at the sub-division level as farmers did not find any place to stage a dharna. Farmers started a district-level dharna in 13 districts across the state on Monday.

In Payal sub-division of Ludhiana, there was no dharna on Tuesday because farmers did not find a shade to stage a protest. Sudagar Singh Ghudani, general secretary of Bharti Kisan Union (Ugrahan), Ludhiana unit said,”We cancelled our Tuesday dharna due to heavy rainfall and it will be started again on Wednesday.” However, dharnas continued outside DC offices in Bathinda, Faridkot, Muktsar, Barnala, Mansa, Amritsar districts despite rain. There were no speeches as many farmers could not reach the dharna venues due to bad weather.

Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan, state general secretary of BKU(Ugrahan) said, “We continued our dharnas despite rains. Our members were sitting inside the tents thus giving a message to administration about our grudges.”

