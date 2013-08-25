Farmers get gifts; dealers,distributors get foreign trip

Sunil Periwal,a leading Abohar based pesticides and fertilizers distributor has visited almost every part of the world. Periwal said,I have visited US,London,Switzerland,Rome,Malaysia,Singapore,Australia,New Zealand and other places. All thanks to the pesticides and fertilizers companies who keep incentives for the farmers,dealers and distributors. Once we complete the set target of a particular company,a foreign holiday tour for about a week is offered by one or the other company.

Periwal added that tours are different for the distributors and dealers and some gifts are also kept for the farmers as well as on the purchase of products. It is just a marketing strategy to compete in the market and the dealers and distributors get the benefit out of this competition.

Though the MNCs were tight lipped about their offer plans,but information revealed that Bayer crop science,a pesticide manufacturing company had offered a weeks tour for the dealers and distributors. Rasi seeds,Ankur seeds were the other companies who also gave similar offers.

The destination is also as per the set target completed for a distributor  for a crore target completion in year the tour is for Thailand while Malaysia for Rs 2 crore target and Switzerland if one completes target of Rs 3 crore. This involves ticket expenses,eating,stay and even sight seeing.

Recently about 40 dealers from Punjab and Rajasthan came back from 5 nights 6 days tour of Singapore which was organised by a plant regulator company. While it was for the completion of a set target but a number of dealers had made deposits of Rs 2.5 lakh (projected sale for a season) in advance as they were sure of the sales and hence qualified for the tour to Singapore, said an Abohar based dealer who did not wish to be named.

Parvaddhan seeds had offered 4 nights and 5 days tour to Dubai while Sriram seeds had offered the tour to Bangkok for sale of every 750 packets of cotton seeds. Sriram Fertilizers has offered a tour to Switzerland for 4 nights and 5 days after the sale of 2,000 kg of a particular fertilizer and so on.

