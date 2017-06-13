Farmer unions stage dharnas across Punjab

Farmers during a protest against the Centre and state government in Patiala. (Express/Harmeet Sodhi) Farmers during a protest against the Centre and state government in Patiala. (Express/Harmeet Sodhi)

To remind the Punjab government about the farm loan waiver promise eight farmer unions of Punjab Monday staged dharnas at 16 places in the state. This was also aimed at supporting the cause of agitating farmers in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. The farmer unions pointed out that the Congress party’s slogan was “Karja kurki khatam, fasal di poori rakam (Debt and kurki to go away, full payment of all crops).”

However, they said nothing in this direction was being done. Shingaara Singh Mann, President of BKU (Ugrahan), Bathinda unit, said, “The Congress government is silent on debt waiver, which was their main slogan before the polls. Also, farmer suicide cases have increased.” The unions said that if their demands were not fulfilled in the upcoming session, they would plan the next course of action on July 7 by organising a convention in Jalandhar.

President of BKU (Ugrahan) Sukhdev Singh Kokri Kalan said, “We want a complete waiver of all debts of farmers so that they can start their work afresh. With GST about to be implemented, there will be taxes on pesticides, sprays and what not and hence farming is likely to becoming costlier. Hence farmers should be bailed out.”

Dharnas were organised in Jagraon, Payal areas in Ludhiana, Bathinda, Mansa, Moga, Faridkot, Ferozepur, Muktsar, Tarantaran and Amritsar, among other areas. Bharti Kisan Union (Ugrahan), BKU (Dakauda), Punjab Kisan Union, Khet Mazdoor union, BKU (Ekta) and a few other unions.

Kalan added, “We gave two memorandums to DCs of each district, one was addressed in name of CM Punjab demanding debt waiver for farmers while another was addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking the Centre to take action against those responsible for the firing in MP.”

