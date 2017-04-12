Farmer ‘mysteriously’ dies after police raid; cop arrested

A 62-year-old farmer, owing allegiance to the SAD, allegedly died under ‘mysterious circumstances’ after a police team raided his house in Lambi’s Tarmala village related to an old case Tuesday. Family members of the victim, Gurdev Singh, alleged that ASI Gurdeep Singh along with four cops came to search for liquor bottles in the house but found nothing.

Demanding action against the cops, Manjeet Singh, son of the deceased, alleged, “Five cops came to our house and said they needed to search for liquor stocked in the house. When they found nothing, they started beating my father due to which he fell unconscious. Cops ran away soon after and we rushed him to a hospital where he was declared dead.”

Mandeep Singh Pappi, Youth Akali Dal and Tarmala district president, Muktsar (rural) said, “We have brought the matter to the notice of former CM Parkash Singh Badal. If the police does not take action, we will stage protest on Abohar- Dabwali highway.”

Meanwhile, in the evening , police registered an FIR against ASI Gurdeep Singh and arrested him. “We are investigating if there were others involved in this act as well,” said SSP Baljot Singh Rathore.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now