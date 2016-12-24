Punjab: Farmer, his 3 kids go missing, his mother suspects suicide

Congress leader K S Dhillon meets the farmer’s family in Faridkot. Express Congress leader K S Dhillon meets the farmer’s family in Faridkot. Express

ALTHOUGH 24 hours have passed since a farmer from Machki Mal Singh village of Faridkot allegedly jumped into a canal after pushing his three children into it, their bodies were yet to be recovered. Jagjit Singh, 42 allegedly jumped into the canal on Thursday after pushing his three children, Harmanveer, 10, Jashandeep, 8 and Jagsir, 7.

While it is being considered a case of farmer suicide as Jagjit was reportedly under debt of around 8 lakh, police said nothing is clear yet. “Since his wife had left him four years ago, he used to be in depression and was raising the children all by himself. It will only be clear after investigation why he jumped. But till the bodies are recovered, we cannot even confirm that he had jumped. The priority is to recover the bodies,” said a police official.

Jagjit’s aged mother Gurmail Kaur said her son was depressed and even tried to stop his three kids from going to school. But the three did not listen. On Thursday, however, he did not allow them to go to school. Jagjit’s motorcycle has been recovered from the bank of the canal.

Politicians also thronged the residence of Jagjit Friday and “assured” his mother of all possible help. While Congress leader Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon blamed SAD-BJP for such state of affairs in Punjab, AAP MP Sadhu Singh demanded a high-level inquiry in the case.

Local MP Mantar Singh Brar of SAD also visited Jagjit’s residence and promised help to his mother. Faridkot SSP Darshan Singh Mann said teams were working continuously to recover the bodies, adding that though it seems to be a case of suicide, investigation is on to know the reason.