Farmer ‘commits’ suicide, blames CM Amarinder Singh, commission agent for extreme step

A farmer allegedly committed suicide Tuesday by consuming poison while he was out in the field. A resident of Jiond village in Bathinda’s Rampur Phull constituency, the deceased, Tek Singh (54), in his two suicide notes blamed a commission agent, Suresh Bahiya for his death, and Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh for not not fulfilling the government’s promise of a debt waiver.

“He had an outstanding loan of Rs 5 lakh which he had to pay to Bahiya and with interest the amount went up to Rs 6 lakh,” said Jagit Singh, son of the deceased. In his suicide note, Tek Singh mentioned that he regular dealing with the commission agent over selling his crop. The deceased also alleged that the commission agent use to keep blank cheques signed by him. Once, Bahiya had deposited a cheque of Rs 5 lakh in the bank, which was dishonoured.

“The commission agent filed a case in the court against the farmer. He had deposited a cheque in the bank without informing the farmer. The deceased remained stressed after the court case which eventually made him take this extreme step,” said Jasveer Singh of Bharti Kisan Union(Ugrahan).

The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem. and an FIR was lodged against the commission agent with charges of abetement to suicide. Bahiya is yet to be arrested.

