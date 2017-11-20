Faridkot: Minor killed, another hurt in firing at pre-wedding function

The deceased minor The deceased minor

AN EIGHT-YEAR-OLD boy was killed in a firing at a pre-wedding function in Anand Nagar area of Kotkapura in Faridkot Saturday night. Another minor boy was injured, police said. Police identified the deceased minor as Vikramjeet Singh Matharoo. Police said Balwinder Singh of Mehere in Moga who had come to attend the wedding of his nephew, Bikramjeet Singh, scheduled for Sunday, fired in the air under the influence of alcohol during Saturday’s function.

An FIR was registered on the complaint of Sukhjinder Singh, father of the deceased. Balwinder Singh was booked under IPC sections 304 and 336, that pertains to culpable homicide not amounting to murder and an act endangering life and safety of others. Sukhjinder told police that on Saturday night, he along with other neighbours and his son, had gone to attend the sangeet (pre-wedding function) of Bikramjeet Singh, the son of his friend Gurvinder Singh.

During the party, one Avtar Singh and Balwinder Singh fired in the air and were stopped by others. However, Balwinder took a pistol from Avtar Singh and fired in the air again. The bullet hit Sukhjinder’s son Vikramjeet. He was taken to civil hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Another minor, Amreen Brar, was injured in the incident, Sukhjinder Singh said in his police complaint. No arrests have been made yet. A probe was on, police said. The deceased was a student of Class III in DAV school, Kotkapura. He was cremated Sunday evening. Amreen Brar, who was injured, is nine years old and the son of constable Jagsir Singh. He is under treatment at a hospital. Meanwhile, the wedding of Bikramjeet Singh was solemnised in a simple ceremony Sunday morning.

