Faridkot man assaulted for objecting to Holi hooliganism, dies

A man brutally assaulted in Jaito town of Faridkot on Friday for objecting to hooliganism by a group of youths during Holi celebrations succumbed to injuries. The incident happened at Balmeek colony of Jaito when 22-year old Rakesh Kumar objected to a group of youths on motorbikes allegedly creating hooliganism while celebrating Holi.

As per eye witnesses, the youths went back then but after a few minutes, they returned with hockey sticks and baseball bats and attacked Rakesh. They kept hitting him till he fell unconscious. He was bleeding profusely when rushed to hospital by his family. He succumbed to his injuries at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot.

Local residents along with family of the deceased protested and blocked Jaito-Bajakhana road on Saturday demanding immediate arrest of the accused. The family has refused to cremate the body till the time the accused were arrested. The deceased was a taxi driver.

An FIR has been registered on the statement of Bittu Kumar, brother of the deceased. Inspector Jagdev Singh, SHO Jaito police station said that four accused Radhey, Naval, Ashwani and Sahil had been booked for murder along with six others who are unidentified. “We will arrest them soon,” he said.

