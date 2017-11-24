Duped investors take over Ludhiana house of absconding ‘chit’ fund bizman

The chit fund owner’s house in Ludhiana Thursday. (Express Photo/Gurmeet Singh) The chit fund owner’s house in Ludhiana Thursday. (Express Photo/Gurmeet Singh)

Investors duped by a chit fund company, Singh Land Investment Limited, and its sister concerns have broken into the locked house of the company’s owner in Ludhiana and have been living there in turns for nearly a month now, waiting for the owner to come back so that they can confront him. The owner fled the place about two months back after duping thousands of investors of crores of rupees. The investors and agents have put up a banner outside the house displaying the pictures of owner Sawinder Singh Khokhar and his son Sohrab Singh Khokhar and calling them “thugs”.

While investors have sold the furniture in the house, most of other items were already carted away by the Khokhar family before they left the 400-square yard double-storey house. The company had promised returns at the rate of 12% per annum on investments. Navdeep Singh Manvi, who is leading the aggrieved investors, said, “We broke open the locks of this house on October 27 and even informed Ludhiana police commissioner about our protest. A probe is already under way by economic offences wing of the police.”

Harpreet Singh, an agent who worked for Khokhars, said, “I had given Rs 20 crore to the owner after collecting it from investors in hope that they will get their money with interest. The returns stopped coming a year back and the investors have been after our lives since then.” Balraj Singh from Barnala had given Rs 2.5 crore to the company and was also an agent at its Barnala office. Vinod Kumar, another agent from Malerkotla also living inside the house, said the company owed him Rs 1.15 crore. The other company floated by the owner was Singh Real Estate and Infratech Limited, which had been operating since 2005 in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal with 25 branches.

Vinod said, “Initially, everything was going well. When our salaries and rent of offices stopped coming, we filed police complaints at Sangrur and Ludhiana. But when no action was taken, we decided to occupy his house.” Neighbours said Khokhars started living in the locality 2-3 years back and hardly used to communicate with neighbours.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner R N Dhoke, said, “I will ask my officers to visit the house where affected investors are living. I will look into the police inquiry progress and take appropriate action.”

