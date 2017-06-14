Drug peddler’s lynching: Police recover key accused’s blood-stained vehicle

Villagers of Bhagiwandar in Talwandi Sabo had owned up the ‘collective responsibility’ for the lynching. Express Villagers of Bhagiwandar in Talwandi Sabo had owned up the ‘collective responsibility’ for the lynching. Express

Days after a drug peddler was allegedly killed in public in the village of Bhagivander at Talwandi Sabo of Bathinda district, the police Tuesday dismissed the “collective responsibility” taken by the villagers and said they had recovered the blood-stained vehicle, a Mahindra Scorpio belonging to Gursinder Singh, brother of main accused Amarinder Singh alias Raju, both sons of Charanjeet Kaur, the village sarpanch.

On June 9, Vinod Kumar alias Monu, an alleged drug-peddler, was attacked with sharp weapons and was not allowed to be taken to hospital in time even as a few villagers filmed the entire episode. Monu had succumbed to his injuries the same day.

After his death, Monu’s brother Kuldeep Kumar and other family members had been alleging that Raju was the main culprit, although villagers maintained them all had attacked Monu jointly as they wanted to teach him a lesson. Talwandi Sabo DSP Barinder Singh Gill said, “We have recovered the blood-stained vehicle used in the crime from nearby village of Jodhpur Pakhar. Raju and his friends had picked Monu from his house in the vehicle and taken him to Jodhpur Pakhar village where they attacked him.”

Monu’s mother Soma Rani has alleged he had a fight with Raju during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and that her son was killed to settle scores. She also accused one village girl, Mandeep Kaur Brar, of being behind the mastermind crime as she was the one who did not allow police to take an injured Monu to hospital. Brar has also been named in the FIR lodged by the police against 13 persons.

Meanwhile, Brar has posted a message on the social media saying she was willing to surrender but the police should not arrest anyone else from the village. The Talwandi Sabo DSP said, “Though a video is being circulated on the social media, the woman has not yet surrendered. But we are on job.”

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App