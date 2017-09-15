Doctor assaulted in Ludhiana jail: ‘Was forced to inject a ‘cocktail shot’; separate rate list of drugs in jail’

Dr Swarandeep Singh in Ludhiana. (Gurmeet Singh) Dr Swarandeep Singh in Ludhiana. (Gurmeet Singh)

Allegedly assaulted while on duty at the hospital of Ludhiana Central Jail on Tuesday, senior medical officer Dr Swarandeep Singh (44) has claimed drugs were supplied to inmates with the connivance of the prison staff. Speaking to The Indian Express, the doctor said that for the last 20 days, he was being forced to give a “cocktail shot” (a combination of three drugs) to an addict and that he was attacked when he refused. He also alleged there was a “separate rate list of drugs and intoxicants” inside the jail.

“I was being forced to inject what is known as ‘cocktail shot’ among the addicts. The inmate booked for my assault wanted it. It is a combination of three drugs, Fortwin, Adnoc and Diazepam, which is the most preferred one among addicts. These drugs are supplied by the government to the hospital for treatment, but in the jail hospital, doctors are threatened and forced to give them to addicts,” claimed Dr Singh.

“A single piece of beedi costs Rs 100, a tobacco packet is for Rs 200 and an intoxicant tablet is for at least Rs 500. Inmates procure these stuff in connivance with jail staff and then sell them to the fellow inmates,” he claimed. “On Independence Day (August 15), there was a strict vigil and drug supply was halted. Inmates made beedis of tea leaves, which were sold for Rs 200 each,” he claimed. “I am being pressed to keep shut. I might be transferred soon, but I will stick to my stand. The records of the medicines in jail hospital, if checked, can prove how drugs meant for treatment are misused and given to addicts,” he said.

“Doctors inside are forced and threatened to give drugs to addicts at the behest of the superintendent. The drugs are mostly painkillers. They take them in overdose,” he claimed.

There are currently three doctors in the jail hospital and one post is vacant.

No drugs in jail: Superintendent

Ludhiana jail superintendent S P Khanna refuted all the allegations. “An inquiry is going on under DIG (prisons), so I would not like to comment of now. I have always done my duty with utmost honesty and dedication. There are no drugs inside jail. I cannot comment on what the doctor is saying,” said Khanna to The Indian Express.

