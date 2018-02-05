Dhindsa dismisses gangster Ravi Deol’s allegations against his relative

Ravi Deol Ravi Deol

A DAY after arrested gangster Ravi Deol alleged that Amanvir Singh Cherry, SAD leader and former OSD to Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, pushed him into the world of crime, Dhindsa came to Cherry’s rescue and alleged a Congress conspiracy behind Deol’s claims. Dhindsa, a former Union Minister and father of Punjab’s former finance minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa, said: “Gangster Deol has levelled allegations against my relative Cherry which are baseless. Former Congress MLA Rajinder Kaur Bhattal’s son, Rahul Inder Singh Sidhu, is behind this surrender and they are behind this controversy. Cherry never remained OSD to Parminder Dhindsa, but he was OSD to me 15 years back. Moreover, Cherry has already said that he hasn’t met Deol for the past 15 years.”

Dhindsa claimed that the controversy had been started since Bhattal was preparing to fight Lok Sabha polls from Sangrur. “Police is also acting on the directions of Congress leaders,” he alleged. Rahul Inder, meanwhile, accused Dhindsa of levelling baseless charges and denied any role in Deol’s surrender.

On Saturday, Deol was sent in police remand till February 11. He has nine criminal cases pending against him, including cases related to NDPS Act, criminal conspiracy, attack on police employees on duty, among others. He is also believed to be a key link to the Jagdish Bhola drug racket. In 2013, police had allegedly found 5 kg ICE and 90 kg of pseudoephedrine, a banned performance enhancing substance used by sportspersons, from Deol’s house. As he was produced in court in Sangrur court on Saturday, Deol had told that waiting mediapersons,”Asli gangsteran te karvayi karo jihna nu tusi MLA da davedaar dikhande ho. Mein Gangster nahi haan.. Gangster banaon wale ne Amanvir Singh Cherry ate Manu Master (a Sangrur resident)… done Akali Dal nal sabandh rakhde ne…Jehna ne meri neeh rakhi (Take action against the real gangsters whom you paint as aspirants of Assembly ticket….I was made a gangster by Amanvir Singh Cherry and Manu Master. Both are connected to Akali Dal.. They laid the foundation of my life as a gangster).” While alleging that Cherry used him to get his “illegal works” done, he claimed that the SAD leader had even given him (Deol) Rs 12 lakh when he threatened to expose all his deeds. He said,” I have given all the details to police.”

Within hours of his claim outside court, Amanvir Cherry said that he had not met Deol in the past 15 years. However on Sunday, Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann, who is also also state convener of AAP’s Punjab unit, said,”If police will not lodge an FIR against Cherry till February 11, I myself will do protest dharna along with AAP workers and we will also block traffic to demand justice. I too have proof of Amanvir Singh’s involvement in many criminal activities.”

Sangrur SSP Mandeep Singh Sidhu, reacting to Deol’s statement, said,”Investigation is going on and we cannot reveal all the details now. Probe will take a few more days. His statement will also be made part of investigation and we will verify everything which he spoke about the politician.”

Meanwhile, Deol’s counsel, Ashwini Chaudhary, said that only minor cases of petty fights were pending against his client, but after his surrender he got to know that six cases were lodged against him under NDPS Act in Patiala and Fatehgarh Sahib from the time when he was away from Punjab. Ravi Deol had on Saturday claimed, “All NDPS cases against me are false, I was not even in Punjab during those days.”

