Dera double murder: ‘SSF’ claims responsibility in letter, AISSF denies its existence

A ONE-PAGE letter typed on a paper bearing the name of ‘Sikh Students Federation (SSF), a student organisation that was infamous for its links with radicals during the militancy period in Punjab, claimed responsibility of the Khanna Dera double murder Monday. The letter, bearing the signature of one Jasmeet Singh, claiming to be the ‘convener’ of SSF, went viral on social media. However, the All India Sikh Students Federation (AISSF) denied any links with the letter. The organisation has also condemned the killings at the dera and said they do not know anyone named Jasmeet Singh among their cadre. The letter says they (‘SSF’) decided to kill the two followers to Dera Sacha Sauda to ‘take revenge for innocent Sikhs who were killed by Dera followers in past years’. The letter also states that another reason for killing father-son was to “take revenge for desecration of Guru Granth Sahib in Punjab.”

The letter also says that “SSF warriors will continue to fight for the cause of Khalistan” and “continue to fight its enemies.”

Karnail Singh Peer Mohammad, president, All India Sikh Student Federation (AISSF), said, “There used to be only one SSF during militancy period which was headed by Daljit Singh Bittu, who has been acquitted in most of the cases. That organisation was dissolved and since then there is no organisation called SSF. Either it is SSF Mehta group, AISSF or some other splinter groups. We strongly condemn the father-son killing at dera and this letter is just an attempt to create fear and panic among our cadre.”

“Our organisation has nothing to do with this letter. We believe in peace and it is an attempt to defame us. We have never even heard of someone named Jasmeet Singh. We believe in fighting our battles peacefully,” said statement from AISSF.