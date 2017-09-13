Denied ‘intoxicant injections’, inmates attack doctor in Ludhiana jail hospital

(Representational image) (Representational image)

A doctor was allegedly attacked Tuesday in the premises of the Ludhiana Central Jail hospital after he denied “intoxicant injection” dose to an inmate. Dr S D Singh, posted as medical officer at the jail hospital, also alleged that the jail staff were in connivance with the inmates who were addicts and helped them procure drugs.

Sources said that an inmate, Baljit Singh, booked in an attempt to murder case, was getting treated for tuberculosis. Allegedly an addict, he demanded injections from the doctor. When he refused, the inmate came back with 8-10 accomplices who attacked the doctor.

“He started throwing objects at me whatever was available. Then he and his accomplices attacked me with sharp-edged weapons. I ran to save my life,” alleged the doctor.

The doctor also alleged that despite his written pleas to higher authorities, no action was taken. “I joined three months back and refused intoxicating tablets and injections to the addicts. Since then, I am being threatened by prisoners. I even submitted a written complaint, but no one listens,” he alleged.

The doctor is now admitted to Civil Hospital with multiple injuries on his hands, face and other body parts.

Ludhiana jail superintendent SP Khanna said, “The jail staff immediately responded and reached the spot to rescue the doctor,” he said, adding that inmates would be booked following a probe.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App